What are the full moon dates and names in 2023?

Here’s the full list of all full moons, ‘supermoons’ and lunar eclipses that will occur in 2023.

2023 Moon Phases – Northern Hemisphere

This 4K visualization shows the Moon’s phase and liberation at hourly intervals throughout 2023, as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. Each frame represents one hour. In addition, this visualization shows the Moon’s orbit position, sub-Earth and subsolar points, and distance from the Earth at true scale. Craters near the terminator are labeled, as are Apollo landing sites, maria, and other albedo features in sunlight. Video credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

THE MOON moves through many phases and can have a profound effect on our energy and mindset as it transitions through the night sky. Here’s all of the full moon dates for 2023.

January 6th 2023: Full Wolf Moon February 5th 2023: Full Snow Moon March 7th 2023: Full Worm Moon April 6th 2023: Full Pink Moon May 5th 2023 Full Flower Moon (Total Lunar Eclipse) June 4th 2023: Full Strawberry Moon (SuperMoon) July 3rd 2023: Full Buck Moon (SuperMoon) August 1st 2023: Full Sturgeon Moon (SuperMoon) August 31st 2023: Full Blue Moon (SuperMoon) September 29th 2023: Full Harvest Moon October 28th 2023: Full Hunters Moon (Partial Lunar Eclipse) November 27th 2023: Full Beaver Moon December 27th 2023: Full Cold Moon

Stonehenge is situated on the edge of Salisbury Plain, the Landscape occupies a large, sparsely populated area ideal for stargazing. These dark skies provide the perfect environment to see the stars in all their detail, so why not organise a night-time trip to see what you can discover? The National Trust mention Stonehenge as one of their top stargazing spots in the south west of England and it’s easy to see why. The timeless landscape surrounding Stonehenge is sparsely populated owing to the fact of its close proximity to Salisbury Plain and also due to Stonehenge being part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Keep an eye out for stargazing events organised by the National Trust and English Heritage here.

