BREAKING NEWS: Stonehenge A303 tunnel campaigners win court battle.

High Court rules Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acted unlawfully when granting permission for the Stonehenge tunnel scheme..

Campaigners have won a court battle to prevent the “scandalous” construction of a road tunnel near Stonehenge.

The £1.7bn Highways England project aims to reduce A303 congestion but campaigners said it would detrimentally affect the world heritage site.

The government approved plans in 2020 for a two-mile (3.2km) tunnel to be created near the Wiltshire monument.

Those opposed to the plans brought a judicial review on the basis the project had been approved unlawfully.

Highways England said it wanted to build the tunnel to reduce traffic and cut journey times on the A303, which is the most direct route for motorists travelling between the South East and South West and is used by thousands of people daily.

